ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Aerospace & Defense Industries

South Korean ammo maker Poongsan taps into European demand

Company plans to expand capacity, gain NATO certification to win more orders

Analysts say South Korean ammunition maker Poongsan is seeing increasing demand in Europe amid the war in Ukraine.   © AFP/Jiji
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- A top South Korean ammunition maker is increasing supplies to Europe, analysts say, as countries on the continent, particularly Poland, deplete their reserves in support of Ukraine's efforts to fight invading Russian forces.

Poongsan, a Seoul-based metal and ammunition manufacturer, said earlier this month that its defense exports jumped 66.9% to 147.5 billion won ($111 million) in the first quarter from a year earlier. The company's operating profit, meanwhile, jumped 19.5% to 58.9 billion won.

Read Next

Latest On Aerospace & Defense Industries

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close