TAIPEI -- Taiwan last month launched its first locally produced weather satellite, a key breakthrough toward its ambition of becoming a power in the world's new space race.

The satellite, named Triton (Wind Hunter in Chinese) was sent into space on Oct. 9 aboard a Vega rocket made by French launch company Arianespace. Also known as Wind Hunter, it is designed to observe ocean areas prone to extreme weather such as typhoons. The Greek god Triton had the power to command the wind and the waves.