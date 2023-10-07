Thailand to launch new satellite, expanding aerospace sector

BANGKOK -- Thailand plans to launch a new Earth observation satellite on Saturday, its first such launch in 15 years, marking a milestone the country's development of space technology that it hopes will bring useful applications in business and society.

Pakorn Apaphant, executive director of the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), which oversees the country's space research and development, said the satellite, Theos-2, will be launched at 8:36 a.m. Bangkok time, from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana.