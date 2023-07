TOKYO -- Toyota Motor and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries detailed plans on Friday to build solar-powered moon vehicles that could be available for the U.S.-led Artemis Project aiming for the first manned lunar landing in half a century starting in 2025.

Lunar rovers are expected to be launched 2029. The two companies held a briefing on Friday along with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in Tokyo, coincidentally on the same day that Apollo 11 landed on the moon 54 years ago.