Aerospace & Defense Industries

U.K, Japan, Italy seek to hasten next-gen fighter jet roll out

Talks ongoing over aircraft demonstrator development: British defence ministry

A series of ejection seat trials took place last year. (Courtesy of BAE Systems)
RHYANNON BARTLETT-IMADEGAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

WARTON, U.K. -- The U.K. is in talks with Japan and Italy about jointly developing a next-generation fighter jet demonstrator by 2027, the British Defence Ministry and local industry partners said on Tuesday.

This could mean closer collaboration sooner between the three nations that only six months ago agreed to merge their existing programs to collaborate on a next-generation combat aircraft for delivery by 2035, in a project called the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). BAE Systems is one of the main industrial partners of the project, along with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Leonardo of Italy.

