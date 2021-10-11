Australia's AUKUS submarine deal strikes blow to arms contractors

SYDNEY -- Australia's cancellation of a 90 billion Australian dollars ($65.9 billion) submarine contract with France and shift to working with the U.S. and the U.K. to develop nuclear submarines has created problems for defense contractors abandoned by the move.

Lockheed Martin Australia, which was supposed to be in charge of the submarine's combat systems, is one that is being battered by Canberra's surprise move to scrap the 2016 contract with France's Naval Group for 12 diesel-powered submarines. Local companies could also be involved in the new program, but the outlook remains murky.

Just a day before Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed the new tripartite alliance known as AUKUS -- an initiative that would entail building at least eight nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Australian Navy -- Lockheed Martin Australia had announced it was awarding 12 contracts to Australian industry and academic organizations for a combined value of AU$900,000. The contracts were for developing novel and emerging technologies in support of Australia's attack-class submarine combat system.

In a statement to Nikkei Asia, Lockheed Martin Australia said: "We are honored to have led the Combat System Integration for the Commonwealth of Australia's Future Submarine Program since 2016. We are immensely proud that over the last five years our highly skilled team has strengthened our partnership with the Royal Australian Navy and the Australian Government, and supported sovereign jobs, training and strategic partnerships with industry and academia."

The statement added that the company was "working closely with our customer to understand specific impacts for our highly skilled sovereign workforce."

Naval Group offices in Cherbourg-en-Contentin, France. © Reuters

Many Australian manufacturers -- mostly small and midsize companies -- are facing huge losses that could bankrupt them.

After Australia's new alliance with the U.S. and U.K. to build a fleet of nuclear submarines was announced in mid-September, Australian Industry and Defense Network CEO Brent Clark voiced concerns about the fate of hundreds of companies that have invested in the naval supply chain.

"The reality here is that, clearly, the government has made a strategic decision and we will always respect the government's right to do that," Clark told Sky News Australia. "But you have got hundreds of Australian companies that have been systematically investing, upgrading, upskilling and spending money to get themselves ready to go into the supply chain for Naval Group. We need to ask the question: How are those companies going to be looked after?"

Clark pointed out that many Australian defense manufacturers are small to midsize enterprises with under 300 employees. He warned the policy shift could drive these companies into bankruptcy with heavy losses from their bets on the French submarine contract.

Thales, a major French electronics maker, is another casualty. A statement on Australia's abrupt change of course read: "From a financial point of view, Thales is exposed to this program at two levels: as a supplier of subsystems to Lockheed Martin, and as a 35% shareholder of Naval Group."

Thales is a major shareholder in Naval and had a supply contract with Lockheed Martin. But the company downplayed the impact on its bottom line. "At 30 June 2021, the corresponding order book with Lockheed Martin is not material at the scale of Thales, since it amounts to less than 30 million euros ($34 million)."

In 2016, the Australian government selected DCNS, the forerunner of Naval Group, as its partner in the development of next-generation submarines. DCNS was chosen over Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, as well as German defense contractor ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems.

Then-Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who wanted to create more jobs at home, decided to go with DCNS, which promised to build the bulk of submarines in the state of South Australia.

Then-French President Francois Hollande examines a submarine model accompanied by DCNS CEO Herve Guillou, center, in 2016. © Reuters

The cost of building 12 conventional submarines was initially estimated at AU$50 billion, with the program being touted as Australia's biggest defense equipment procurement deal on record.

Naval is irked by Canberra's shift. "For five years, Naval Group teams, both in France and in Australia, as well as our partners, have given their best and Naval Group has delivered on all its commitments," the company said in a statement, reflecting its bitter disappointment and intent to start talks with Canberra about compensation.

Before Naval started building the submarines, Australia had already spent around AU$2.4 billion on designing an attack-class submarine. The loss of the program is undoubtedly a heavy blow to Naval.

Australian Finance Minister Simon Birmingham has suggested that the cost of the planned fleet of "at least eight" nuclear-powered submarines will exceed AU$90 billion.

With the involvement of the U.S. and the U.K., both of which operate their own nuclear submarines, experts say American and British companies will play leading roles in the program.

Peter Jennings, executive director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, has cited General Dynamics -- maker of Virginia-class nuclear submarines in the U.S. -- and its Electric Boat division as two potential candidates. British defense company BAE Systems, which makes nuclear submarines for the U.K., is another.

Construction of Australia's nuclear submarines will start within the next 10 years, according to Morrison.