SHANGHAI -- The maker of China's homegrown C919 passenger jet said Wednesday it had secured orders for 300 of the plane at the center of ambitions to compete with Boeing and Airbus in its home market.

After the recently certified jet took flight at Airshow China in southern Zhuhai, Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) announced it had struck major deals with several leasing companies, although it did not say how much the orders were worth.