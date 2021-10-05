ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Aerospace & Defense

China's Geely builds satellites to guide autonomous vehicles

Spacecraft will power communication and navigation network

Geely plans to use satellites to send vast quantities of information to self-driving vehicles.
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has started manufacturing satellites to create a high-precision navigation network that will guide self-driving cars. 

Mass production has begun in Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, marking an entry by China's largest privately owned automaker into a field long dominated by the military.

The satellites were independently developed by Geely group company Geespace, with manufacturing also handled by a group member. 

Greely's manufacturing knowhow will be applied to build different types of satellites. Annual production is targeted at 500 units. 

Geely plans to create a network of low earth orbit satellites that will send precise positioning information to self-driving cars. 

China's space industry has close ties to the People's Liberation Army. Manufacturing satellites had previously been the domain of enterprises affiliated with the military.

But U.S. private-sector companies have made significant strides in the space business, especially when it comes to collaborations with the automotive industry. Against this backdrop, Geely apparently saw entering the satellite business as a must for expanding its global automobile operation.

Geely founder and Chairman Li Shufu also serves in China's National People's Congress. Li is considered close to Chinese President Xi Jinping, since Geely is headquartered in Zhejiang Province, where Xi once served as party secretary. Private-sector enterprises have lately been making investments in sectors previously off-limits, such as nuclear energy.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more