ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Aerospace & Defense

China's finished space station adds spark to global race above skies

Cutting-edge Tiangong set for full operation while U.S. scrambles to extend ISS

The Shenzhou-15 spacecraft took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China on Tuesday. (Photo from China Aerospace Science and Technology's social media)
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- This week's launch of a fresh crew to China's Tiangong space station marked another milestone in the country's march toward becoming a power in space, even as age and internal conflict hamper its Western counterpart, the International Space Station.

The Shenzhou-15 spacecraft docked with Tiangong on Wednesday morning for the first crew rotation at the station, with the three newly arrived astronauts switching off with the three who came up in June on the Shenzhou-14. The new crew will stay on the orbiting platform for half a year, conducting medical and other scientific research.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close