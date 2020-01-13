ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Aerospace & Defense

China's navy commissions its largest destroyer

Show of strength follows reelection of Taiwan's Tsai

TSUKASA HADANO, Nikkei staff writer
The Nanchang destroyer is expected to join the fleet led by China's first aircraft carrier.   © Reuters

BEIJING -- The Chinese navy commissioned its most advanced destroyer on Sunday in the port city of Qingdao, building out a fleet anchored by the nation's first aircraft carrier.

The Nanchang is the navy's first Type 055 destroyer, a 10,000-ton-class vessel featuring advanced radar and a vertical-launch system with 112 missile cells. It is among the largest destroyers in Asia.

The commissioning, reported by state media, came the day after the reelection of independence-leaning Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

The Nanchang is expected to join the fleet led by the Liaoning, an aircraft carrier based at Qingdao.

