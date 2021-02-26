ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Aerospace & Defense

HondaJet leads global sales of light aircraft 4 years running

Business jet rebounds in second half of 2020 after coronavirus dip

More than 170 HondaJets are in operation around the world. (Photo courtesy of Honda Aircraft)
RYOSUKE HANADA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The HondaJet ranks as the top light aircraft globally for the fourth year in a row, based on 31 deliveries fulfilled in 2020, Honda Motor says, aided by a rebound in the second half of the year.

Deliveries of the business jet dipped from 36 units in 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. subsidiary Honda Aircraft said in an announcement made Wednesday local time.

But "HondaJet deliveries quickly recovered to pre-COVID levels by the end of the year," Honda Aircraft President Michimasa Fujino said. The company delivered 22 units in the second half of 2020, three more than in the year-ago period.

The announcement is based on data provided by General Aviation Manufacturers Association, a U.S. industry group. The HondaJet falls under light, multi-engine aircraft with a maximum gross takeoff weight of 12,500 pounds.

More than 170 HondaJets are in use worldwide, the subsidiary said. This year, the jet newly went into operation in Russia.

Fujino said he expects the global decarbonization trend to boost sales of the HondaJet, citing the aircraft's superior fuel economy.

