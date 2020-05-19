ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Aerospace & Defense

India to open up space exploration and launches to private sector

Pandemic grounds launch of Japan's IHI jet engine repair shop

China steps up maritime activity with eye on post-pandemic order

Mitsubishi Heavy expects coronavirus to wipe out profit

Aerospace & Defense

Japan's fledgling space force targets satellite protection

Tokyo seeks closer cooperation with US against new security risks

The NanoRacks debris-removal satellite is deployed by the International Space Station. Tracking space junk will be one of the space force's missions. (photo courtesy of NASA)
SHOJI KODAMA, Nikkei senior staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Self-Defense Forces has established its first dedicated squadron for space operations, aiming to track suspicious satellites and space debris to protect the nation's spy satellites starting around 2023.

As an initial step, the roughly 20-person team, part of the Air Self-Defense Force, will focus on training personnel and planning surveillance methods, as well as hammering out a framework for cooperating with the U.S.

"In order to adapt to this new security environment as soon as possible, we must quickly prepare space situational awareness" capabilities, said Defense Minister Taro Kono Monday.

Outer space is poised to become a major battlefield as countries scramble to seize the initiative and establish deterrents against rival powers. The U.S. in late 2019 inaugurated the Space Force as the sixth branch of its military.

Countries including the U.S., Russia, China and India have conducted tests of anti-satellite weapons on their own satellites, which is not banned under international law. While destroying another country's satellites is clearly illegal, the general consensus is that such an act would not be enough to merit armed retaliation.

"There's a lot of vagueness around what sort of obstructive behavior is illegal," said Setsuko Aoki, a professor of international law at Keio University in Tokyo. Gray areas include jamming GPS satellites or knocking satellites out of orbit via a cyberattack.

Tokyo looks to work more closely with Washington in space defense. Japan in 2018 participated in a simulated space awareness drill with the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance -- which includes the U.S. and Australia -- along with France and Germany.

Read Next

Latest On Aerospace & Defense

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close