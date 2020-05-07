ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Aerospace & Defense

Japan's missile shield deployment scuppered by local resistance

Tokyo looks at alternative Aegis Ashore sites as North Korean threat looms

MASAYA KATO, Nikkei staff writer
Members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces stand by land-to-air missiles in Tokyo. Japan is boosting its missile defenses to protect itself from a potential strike by North Korea.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Japan has scrapped plans to deploy the Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system at a base on the Sea of Japan coast due to heavy local opposition.

Tokyo intends to install the U.S.-developed system at two locations in response to continued missile testing by North Korea. The government chose the Ground Self-Defense Force's Araya training area in Akita Prefecture as a candidate site in May 2019, but the survey used to make the decision was found to contain errors.

The Araya grounds are near a residential area, and locals have long expressed concern over the potential health and environmental impacts of Aegis Ashore. Akita Gov. Norihisa Satake and the local arm of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party have voiced opposition to the deployment.

Japan is now reevaluating 20 state-owned plots across Aomori, Akita and Yamagata prefectures for an alternative site. The government plans to select a new location for the missile shield based on the findings, whose deadline has been extended to the end of May from March 20 due to inclement weather and the coronavirus outbreak.

Defense Minister Taro Kono had planned to visit Akita, possibly including the Araya grounds, before the survey findings come out. But it is unclear whether this will be possible due to the pandemic.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close