Aerospace & Defense

Japan to boost cybersecurity for defense contractors

As hackers become better, measures needed to respond after breaches

Cyberattacks against defense contractors have become a worldwide phenomenon, (Photo by Akira Kodaka)
RYO NEMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will tighten up cybersecurity standards for defense contractors, going well beyond defending against a breach of a system to also address how to respond if hackers gain access.

The new benchmarks are based on the cybersecurity guidelines adopted by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). In 2017, the Pentagon advised private-sector contractors involved in design specifications, manuals, source codes and other sensitive data to follow those guidelines.

