Japan to boost cybersecurity for defense contractors

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will tighten up cybersecurity standards for defense contractors, going well beyond defending against a breach of a system to also address how to respond if hackers gain access.

The new benchmarks are based on the cybersecurity guidelines adopted by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). In 2017, the Pentagon advised private-sector contractors involved in design specifications, manuals, source codes and other sensitive data to follow those guidelines.