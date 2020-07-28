ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Aerospace & Defense

China takes bold step into space with rover mission to Mars

UAE's Mars orbiter successfully launched by Mitsubishi rocket

Virgin sets up Japan spaceport to lure Asian satellite builders

Japan launch of UAE Mars probe is rehearsal for own 2024 mission

Aerospace & Defense

Japan to choose one domestic maker for new fighter production

Mitsubishi Heavy on shortlist to lead development of stealth aircraft

The F-2 Japanese Air Self-Defense Force fighter jet will be phased out by the new stealth fighter by around 2035.   © Kyodo
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's defense ministry will partner with only one Japanese company to lead the development of next-generation fighter planes, Nikkei has learned.

The selected company will develop and manufacture a replacement for the current F-2 jets as they begin to be decommissioned around 2035. It will coordinate all efforts with other companies from Japan and the U.S. as needed.

The plan reflects Tokyo's hope for an "early launch of development led by our country." Previous fighter planes were imports from the U.S. or manufactured by Japanese companies licensed by U.S. makers.

Details of the plan could be announced within the next few days.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is the most likely candidate, but Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Subaru and IHI are expected to cooperate in the program.

U.S.-based Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Northrop Grumman may also play roles.

Designating a Japanese company to head the project is expected to improve the country's capacity for producing fighter planes. The budget will be allocated in the fiscal year ending March 2022, and a test plane will be produced in 2024.

The total budget is estimated at over 5 trillion yen ($47 billion), resulting in about 90 new stealth fighter jets covering sea, land and air theaters.

Japanese companies are likely to be in charge of core components such as engines, supported by technical assistance from the U.S.

The defense ministry will call for participants from August, and will decide the leading company by the end of this year. A contract with the company will be signed after agreeing on the joint development with the U.S., also by the end of the year.

Read Next

Latest On Aerospace & Defense

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close