Mitsubishi Heavy to lead Japan's fighter project with Lockheed

TOKYO -- The Japanese government has outlined the country's next-generation fighter jet project, selecting Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as the main contractor to lead Japanese and U.S. companies, with American defense contractor Lockheed Martin providing technological support, Nikkei has learned.

The plan for the homegrown fighter jet, which will be jointly operated by Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the American military, is set to be announced the Ministry of Defense imminently. The move comes as Japan hopes to strengthen its alliance with the U.S in the face of increased Chinese military activity in the Asian region.

Japan plans to manufacture about 90 jets, which will succeed the aging F-2, with deployment slated for 2035. The cost of the project is expected to exceed 5 trillion yen ($48 billion). The initial planning costs will be included in the fiscal 2021 budget draft to be approved by the Japanese cabinet later this month.

The Tokyo government stated in its medium-term defense capability development plan in 2018 that it would develop its next fighter aircraft mainly via its domestic defense industry.

In October, the Ministry of Defense signed a contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as the main developer. The manufacturer is responsible for the design of the aircraft and systems integration. While engineering corporation IHI will develop the engine, auto and aerospace manufacturer Subaru will be in charge of the landing device, and Toshiba and IT group Fujitsu will produce its radar. Its mission system, which controls electronic warfare, will be developed by Mitsubishi Electric.

If the Japanese company-led initiative is realized, it will mark the first time that domestic groups have developed defense jets since Mitsubishi Heavy Industries made the F-1 fighter in the 1970s.

Lockeed Martin led the development of the F-35 fighter, which Japan's self-defense forces have also deployed.

The Japanese government envisions the new jet as a multirole fighter, capable of attacking land and sea targets as well as engaging in aerial combat. It will have stealth in addition to networking functions to continue operations even if it is disturbed by electromagnetic waves.

With the cutting-edge fighter jets, Tokyo is seeking to create a bulwark against China and Russia's growing regional influence.

According to the Ministry of Defense, China has more than 1,000 "fourth generation" fighters, which it considers as the mainstay of its defense forces. Its number of these jets has tripled in the past 10 years. Beijing also aims to deploy a "fifth generation" with stealth capabilities. Meanwhile, Russia is also planning to introduce a fifth-generation aircraft, while also developing a large unmanned aerial vehicle.