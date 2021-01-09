Mitsubishi jet hit with up to 20-plane cancellation from US buyer

TOKYO -- Japan's Mitsubishi Aircraft said Friday that a U.S. leasing company had cancelled an order for up to 20 SpaceJet passenger planes, marking the first such withdrawal since the troubled regional jet program was put on hold last fall.

Aerolease Aviation ordered 10 SpaceJets in 2016 with an option to purchase 10 more. The company cancelled the order for the 90-seater craft at the end of December.

This cuts the total number of SpaceJets on order to 267, including jets that are optioned.

Aerolease Aviation said it would reconsider the SpaceJet if development goes back on track.

"We wish the team success in eventually restarting the program as soon as practicable, and we remain interested in resuming our relationship with them when that happens," Managing Partner Jep Thornton said in a statement, according to Mitsubishi Aircraft.

Parent company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries poured about 1 trillion yen ($9.6 billion) into developing the SpaceJet, but a string of problems delayed the initial delivery date six times.

In October, President Seiji Izumisawa announced a "freeze" in development of the plane, which was original conceived as the Mitsubishi Regional Jet. Mitsubishi Heavy has slashed the annual budget for the program by 90%.

Demand for aviation has been grounded during the global pandemic, raising the risk that cancellations will spread. All Nippon Airways, which is set to receive the first SpaceJet delivery, has ordered up to 25 of the planes. Japan Airlines has ordered 32 planes.

"This cancellation is for a small number, but since it took the lead as the first after operations froze, it potentially eases the way for other companies to follow suit," said Yasuo Hashimoto, a visiting professor of at J. F. Oberlin University in Tokyo.