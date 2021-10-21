South Korea launches first locally developed space rocket

GOHEUNG, South Korea -- South Korea successfully launched its first home-developed space rocket on Thursday, becoming the 10th country in the world to send a satellite into orbit using its own technology.

The three-stage Nuri rocket carrying a 1.5-ton dummy satellite was launched at 5 p.m. from the Naro Space Center on South Korea's southernmost island of Oenarodo. All three engines successfully separated from the rocket, hoisting the satellite into orbit at an altitude of about 700 km.

South Korea has ambitions for an independent space development plan, expecting it will boost the country's private aerospace industry. The country spent 2 trillion won ($1.7 billion) to develop Nuri -- a project worked on by 250 researchers from the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, the South Korean version of NASA.

The presidential Blue House said the country aims to launch a rocket to send a moon explorer by 2030. "We deserve to be proud of the launch," Lim Se-eun, a spokesperson for President Moon Jae-in, said in a briefing on Tuesday. "The launch will give us momentum to pursue space exploration."

Nuri was initially scheduled to launch at 4 p.m., but was delayed by an hour for a technical issue in the launcher to be checked.

South Korea has become the 10th country capable of sending a satellite into orbit with its own technology, and the seventh that can deliver a satellite weighing more than 1 ton, according to KARI. The country launched its first space rocket in 2013, but that was developed in cooperation with Russia.

Russia was the first country to reach the milestone, launching a space rocket in 1958, followed by the U.S. the following year. Others include Europe, China, Japan, India, Israel, Iran and North Korea.

The Ministry of Science and ICT said that more than 300 South Korean companies participated in the Nuri project. They include key aerospace and engineering companies such as Korea Aerospace Industries, Hanwha Aerospace and Hyundai Heavy Industries. The government said that in future, private companies will be given greater roles in developing rockets.