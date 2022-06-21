ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Aerospace & Defense

South Korea succeeds in 2nd home-developed space rocket attempt

Nuri rocket puts test satellite into orbit in boost for nation's space program

South Korea's first domestically produced Nuri space rocket lifts off from a launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Korea, on Tuesday.   © Yonhap/AP
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday successfully fired its first domestically developed rocket into space as part of the country's aim to establish an independent space program.

The three-stage Nuri rocket was fired at 4 p.m. from the Naro Space Center on the southern island of Oenarodo, flying for 16 minutes to put a 1.5-ton test satellite into orbit. Nuri was initially scheduled to launch last week but was delayed because of a technical issue.

The launch comes eight months after the country failed in its first attempt to send a dummy satellite into orbit. South Korea spent 2 trillion won ($1.6 billion) to develop Nuri -- a project worked on by 250 researchers from the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, the country's version of NASA.

South Korea has become the 10th country capable of sending a satellite into orbit with its own technology, and the seventh that can deliver a satellite weighing more than 1 ton. The country launched its first space rocket in 2013, but that was developed in cooperation with Russia.

In 1957, the Soviet Union was the first country to launch a satellite into space, followed by the U.S. in 1958. Others include the European Union, China, Japan, India, Israel, Iran and North Korea.

The Ministry of Science and ICT said that more than 300 South Korean companies participated in the Nuri project. These include aerospace and engineering companies such as Korea Aerospace Industries, Hanwha Aerospace and Hyundai Heavy Industries.

The government said that in future, private companies will be given greater roles in developing rockets.

In August, South Korea plans to send a moon explorer, which will travel four-and-a-half months to reach the moon's orbit. The explorer named Danuri, or "enjoy the moon" in Korean, will study the moon with its high-resolution camera and other devices.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close