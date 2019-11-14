ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Aerospace & Defense

Toray to end production of Mitsubishi SpaceJet tail parts

Repeated delays prompt carbon fiber maker to give up on project

HIROMITSU GOTO and NAOKI WATANABE, Nikkei staff writers
Mitsubishi Aircraft is negotiating to delay deliveries of its SpaceJet for the sixth time.   © Kyodo

TOKYO -- Toray Industries will halt production of parts for the Mitsubishi SpaceJet, a delay-plagued passenger plane under development by Mitsubishi Aircraft.

The Japanese materials maker determined it would be difficult to profit from the arrangement, given that deliveries of the jet are expected to be postponed for a sixth time. Toray was to supply lightweight carbon fiber components for the aircraft's tail.

With Toray no longer processing its world-market-leading carbon fiber into the parts, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries -- Mitsubishi Aircraft's parent -- intends to make them on its own. Mitsubishi Heavy says that it has no plans to change the basic design of the jet, and that Toray's decision will not affect the development schedule.

Even so, Toray's move highlights anew the difficulty of developing a homegrown passenger aircraft. The SpaceJet, originally called the Mitsubishi Regional Jet, would be Japan's first plane in decades.

The two sides have already reached an agreement to terminate the deal. There is a possibility Toray may still supply carbon fiber itself, which offers 10 times the strength of iron at just a quarter of the weight.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media