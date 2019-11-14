Toray to end production of Mitsubishi SpaceJet tail parts

TOKYO -- Toray Industries will halt production of parts for the Mitsubishi SpaceJet, a delay-plagued passenger plane under development by Mitsubishi Aircraft.

The Japanese materials maker determined it would be difficult to profit from the arrangement, given that deliveries of the jet are expected to be postponed for a sixth time. Toray was to supply lightweight carbon fiber components for the aircraft's tail.

With Toray no longer processing its world-market-leading carbon fiber into the parts, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries -- Mitsubishi Aircraft's parent -- intends to make them on its own. Mitsubishi Heavy says that it has no plans to change the basic design of the jet, and that Toray's decision will not affect the development schedule.

Even so, Toray's move highlights anew the difficulty of developing a homegrown passenger aircraft. The SpaceJet, originally called the Mitsubishi Regional Jet, would be Japan's first plane in decades.

The two sides have already reached an agreement to terminate the deal. There is a possibility Toray may still supply carbon fiber itself, which offers 10 times the strength of iron at just a quarter of the weight.