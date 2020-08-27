ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Aerospace & Defense

Japan invites foreign expertise for homegrown stealth fighter

Japan pushes defense equipment exports with corporate expertise

Japan's IHI builds small satellite engine at a third of rivals' price

Japan's ispace aims to be 'gateway' for lunar business activity

Aerospace & Defense

University of Tokyo startup finds partner on flying cars

Disruptor award winner teTra Aviation ties up with aircraft parts expert

The vehicle from teTra Aviation won a $100,000 prize at the GoFly personal flight contest hosted by Boeing in February. (Photo courtesy of teTra Aviation)
TADAYOSHI ICHIMARU, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- A startup founded at the University of Tokyo has moved a step closer to developing flying cars by teaming with an aircraft component maker.

The startup, which is aiming to commercialize a single-passenger vehicle that flies with propellers, has formed a capital and business partnership with Yoshimasu Seisakusho, a Tokyo-based producer of aircraft engine parts.

Yoshimasu will invest 50 million yen ($470,000) into teTra and help the startup build titanium and aluminum components that need to withstand high temperatures.

Formed in 2018, teTra Aviation is working on a vehicle that can take off and land vertically using propellers, powered by both an engine and an electric motor. The company aims to commercialize the product in the U.S. next year.

TeTra won the $100,000 Pratt & Whitney Disruptor Award at Boeing's GoFly personal flight contest in February. The startup has said it is the first Japanese company to receive a test flight permit for an electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

Read Next

Latest On Aerospace & Defense

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close