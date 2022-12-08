ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Aerospace & Defense

Vietnam steps away from Russia reliance with first defense expo

Hanoi keen to expand weapons suppliers, shows off new ties to China

Vietnam forces fire from a Russian T-72 tank during the International Army Games at Alabino Polygon at Patriot Park, outside of Moscow on Aug. 16.   © Getty Images
TOMOYA ONISHI, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HANOI -- Vietnam kicked off its first international exhibition of defense equipment on Thursday, as it moves away from an overreliance on Russia for arms as the supplier becomes increasingly isolated internationally since it invaded Ukraine in February.

Hosted by the country's defense ministry, the Vietnam International Defense Expo 2022 started Thursday morning at Gia Lam Airport, a military airstrip in Hanoi, with about 170 exhibitors from 30 countries, and will end on Saturday. The event was originally planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID pandemic. The government plans to run the event every two years.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close