Vietnam turns away from Russia reliance with first defense expo

HANOI -- Vietnam's first international exhibition of defense equipment opened on Thursday, marking the government's shift from an overreliance on Russia for arms as Moscow becomes increasingly isolated following its invasion of Ukraine in February.

Hosted by the country's defense ministry, Vietnam International Defense Expo 2022 is taking place at Gia Lam Airport, a military airstrip in Hanoi, with about 170 exhibitors from 30 countries, until Saturday. The event was originally planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID pandemic. The government plans to run the event every two years.