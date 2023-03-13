Agrochemical makers sow seeds in nascent Indian market

TOKYO/MUMBAI -- Agricultural chemical companies are increasing investment in India, which boasts a massive farming industry that has been slow to adopt products like weedkillers and pesticides.

Japan's Nissan Chemical Industries is slated to open a 6 billion yen ($44 million) plant this month in the western state of Gujarat. The factory is a joint venture with local partner Bharat Rasayan, which handled insecticide production for Nissan Chemical for years, and marks a full-fledged foray into the market.