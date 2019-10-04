ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Agriculture

China boosts aid to farmers devastated by swine fever epidemic

Pork prices set to rise further as country 'may lose half' its hog herd

SHIN WATANABE, Nikkei staff writer
A pig farm in Dalian is empty because the animals were culled as a result of an outbreak of swine fever.

DALIAN, China -- The Chinese government is stepping up its support for hog farmers hit by an outbreak of fatal swine fever, as it races to address plummeting pork production and calm consumer frustration over surging prices of a staple in the local diet.

China will provide up to 5 million yuan ($700,000) in subsidies for modern facilities installed in newly built hog farms and offer assistance for expanding operations under a six-point road map for increasing pork production unveiled last month. The plan also calls for higher subsidies for farms that have culled pigs because of the African swine fever epidemic, a highly contagious and often deadly viral disease.

The outbreak has been rapidly decimating the country's hog herd, the world's biggest, since the start of this year. The population shrank 38.7% from a year earlier as of August, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. Analysts from Rabobank, the Dutch multinational lender, said in a report this week that the herd may drop by up to 55% this year because of the swine fever.

The drop is raising alarm that pork supplies will grow even tighter, fueling concern that consumers will be hit harder as prices have soared in recent months. The price of live pigs jumped to 27 yuan per kilogram in late August, more than double the 11.9 yuan in late February, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China. The rise helped drive the consumer price index in August up 2.8% from the previous year.

Facing mounting public frustration, authorities are trying to show they are doing all they can to contain the crisis.

"Pork is one of the most important food items for China. Ministries are working together to take measures," Yu Kangzhen, vice agriculture minister, told a news conference when announcing the plan.

There is no vaccine available to fight the disease, which is not harmful to humans but deadly to hogs. It recorded for the first time in Asia, in China, more than a year ago and is now in over 50 countries, according to the World Organization of Animal Health -- including those that account for three quarters of the world's pork.

It has taken other countries at least five years to eradicate the disease in previous outbreaks, and it could take twice as long for China given the country's size and low sanitary standards, said Ernan Cui, an analyst at Hong Kong-based research company Gavekal Dragonomics.

The first case of African swine fever in China was confirmed in August 2018. The disease spread across the country by the spring of 2019 -- the year of the pig.

