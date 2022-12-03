ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Agriculture

Hokkaido looks to benefit as sweet potato exports to SE Asia soar

Thailand and Hong Kong among those increasing imports from Japan's northern island

Hokkaido aims to export 100 tonnes of sweet potatoes in November. (Photo courtesy of National Agriculture and Food Research Center)
KYOSUKE JINNO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

SAPPORO, Japan -- With their distinctively sweet, fleshy interiors, Japanese sweet potatoes from the country's south have long been considered an autumn delicacy at home. But they are now enjoying an export boom across Southeast Asia as a health food, driving up business opportunities for Japanese exporters not only in the south of Japan.

Part of the vegetable's surging popularity is thanks to Thailand, where sweet potatoes are known as a low-calorie health food, and where exports of the Japanese crop are expected to double from 2021 levels to more than 3,700 tonnes in 2024.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close