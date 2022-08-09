Indonesia's Arsari ships grain from Ukraine, Russia

JAKARTA -- An Indonesian conglomerate and a U.S.-Swiss company are transporting grain from Ukrainian and Russian ports in one of the first commercial shipments from the region since a deal brokered by the United Nations was sealed last month.

The M/V Riva Wind, laden with 50,000 tonnes of grain, arrived in Istanbul on Tuesday, after a roughly two-day voyage from the Port of Chornomorsk, near the Ukrainian city of Odesa, according to vessel tracking website marinetraffic.com. It is bound for Iskenderun, another city in Turkey.