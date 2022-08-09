ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Agriculture

Indonesia's Arsari ships grain from Ukraine, Russia

Cooperation with U.S.-Swiss company among first since U.N. deal

The M/V Riva Wind is shown departing from a Ukrainian port near Odesa carrying 50,000 tons of grain on Aug. 7. (Photo courtesy of Harvest Commodities)
ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- An Indonesian conglomerate and a U.S.-Swiss company are transporting grain from Ukrainian and Russian ports in one of the first commercial shipments from the region since a deal brokered by the United Nations was sealed last month.

The M/V Riva Wind, laden with 50,000 tonnes of grain, arrived in Istanbul on Tuesday, after a roughly two-day voyage from the Port of Chornomorsk, near the Ukrainian city of Odesa, according to vessel tracking website marinetraffic.com. It is bound for Iskenderun, another city in Turkey.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close