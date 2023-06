TOKYO -- Japanese beef exports declined last year thanks to U.S. tariff-rate quotas and Chinese import restrictions, issues that threaten to dent Tokyo's push to sell its agricultural and marine products overseas in 2023 and beyond.

The beef exports fell 4% to 52 billion yen ($372 million at current rates) in 2022 for the first drop in two years, even as Japan's overall agricultural, forestry and fishery exports climbed 14.3% to 1.41 trillion yen.