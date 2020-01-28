ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Agriculture

Japan's Obayashi plans hydroponic veggie farm in Indonesia

Company takes farm know-how overseas for test project with Singapore's Gallant

Nikkei staff writers
An image of the vegetable facility planned for northern Indonesia.

TOKYO -- General contractor Obayashi will build a hydroponic vegetable factory in northern Indonesia, growing cherry tomatoes and leafy greens such as kale through a partnership with Singaporean investment firm Gallant Venture.

Vegetables grown on Bintan Island will be sold in Indonesia and Singapore starting in January 2021 under a roughly three-year trial to study Southeast Asia's consumption trends and retail channels, the Japanese contractor said. The partners later plan to turn the project into a full-fledged business.

Obayashi and a Gallant subsidiary intend to complete the vegetable plant covering about 10,000 sq. meters by October. They see solid demand for the sweet tomatoes in Indonesia and Singapore, where a healthy diet is growing popular.

The project marks the first overseas farming business for Obayashi, which runs a cherry tomato factory in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo. The company declined to give expected harvest volumes because "the climate is different from Japan," a spokesperson said.

But Obayashi said it hopes to achieve higher production efficiency than in Japan by tapping its know-how in areas including temperature control cultivated back home.

