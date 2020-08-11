ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Agriculture

Japan's big farm lender taps FamilyMart to boost produce sales

Lychee land Vietnam savors first taste of Japan market

New swine flu with pandemic potential found in China

Japan's Kubota ties up with Indian peer to make tractors for Africa

Agriculture

Mitsubishi Estate digs into smart greenhouse farming

Property developer aims for year-round vegetable supplies in tie-up with Japan grower

Mitsubishi Estate will expand its agriculture business beyond tomatoes. (Photo courtesy of the company)
YOSHIHIRO HARA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Estate will make a full entry into agriculture through a capital partnership with a major domestic horticulture company, with an eye to taking technology-based farming abroad.

The Japanese real estate company is teaming up with Okayama Prefecture-based Sara, a specialist in cutting-edge greenhouse facilities. Mitsubishi Estate aims to generate annual sales of about 30 billion yen ($280 million) from this undertaking in 10 years as it anticipates growth in efficient greenhouse farming. The size of the capital stake was not disclosed.

Sara grows tomatoes, lettuce and bell peppers in greenhouses. The total cultivation area measures roughly 11 hectares, among the largest in Japan for indoor farming. Plans call for setting up biomass power plants next to greenhouses to supply the necessary electricity.

A Mitsubishi Estate subsidiary has been growing 80 tons of high-sugar tomatoes annually at a roughly 1-hectare facility in Chiba Prefecture. But Sara ships 50 times that amount in tomatoes. Mitsubishi Estate aims to absorb Sara's know-how in large-scale indoor farming in which computers are used to control the temperature and humidity in greenhouses to enable stable vegetable shipments year-round.

Mitsubishi Estate plans to increase the volume and variety of vegetables that it grows by building more facilities in Japan. In addition to supplying the produce to domestic restaurants and other businesses, it may sell processed goods. By eventually growing and selling in Southeast Asia as well, the company aims to boost its total growing area to 50 hectares by around 2030.

Mitsubishi Estate sees indoor farming as a growth field, just as with logistics facilities, and is aiming for synergies with existing businesses. The agriculture business of new entrants from outside sectors in Japan is projected to reach 127.7 billion yen in fiscal 2024, doubling from fiscal 2017, according to the Yano Research Institute.

Read Next

Latest On Agriculture

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close