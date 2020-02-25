ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Agriculture

Thailand's KBank teams with Japan lender to develop food industry

Tokyo-based Norinchukin Bank expands its regional presence via the partnership

MARIMI KISHIMOTO, Nikkei staff writer
A strawberry farm in Thailand: Kasikornbank, which has its roots as a farm lender, plans to help local agricultural companies move up the value chain.   © Reuters

BANGKOK -- Thailand's Kasikornbank and Japan's Norinchukin Bank will pool their strengths in agricultural finance, offering joint lending and other services to farm and food-related businesses.

The two banks, which signed a broad partnership on Monday, also look to match clients in both countries to support deals such as technology transfers as well as merger and acquisition consulting.

Kasikornbank, known as KBank, aims to support domestic startups and help companies move up the value chain in the agricultural industry. The lender, formerly known as Thai Farmers Bank, ranked second among Thai commercial banks by asset value at the end of 2018.

Norinchukin Bank, the financial arm of Japan's agricultural cooperatives, seeks stronger ties with financial institutions in Southeast Asia. The lender has forged partnerships with Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam and with BDO Unibank in the Philippines. By participating in joint financing, Norinchukin Bank hopes to snag demand for funds by local corporations.

Norinchukin's expansion efforts will benefit from KBank operating branches beyond Thailand, in countries such as China, Cambodia and Laos.

The Japanese bank established "AgVenture Lab" in May 2019 to develop new businesses in the farm and food sectors and is exploring partnership options in the industry.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media