Calsonic Kansei to shut four factories on slow Nissan sales

TOKYO -- Japanese auto parts maker Calsonic Kansei will close four domestic factories by 2020 in response to weak sales at its former parent and main customer, Nissan Motor.

Calsonic on Friday announced that three plants in Tochigi Prefecture and one in Yamagata Prefecture will be shuttered. The plants make cockpit, compressor and air conditioning parts.

The closures will begin in February 2020 and production will be shifted to other Calsonic factories or outsourced. The company has 27 plants in Japan. Roughly 500 workers, or 6% of Calsonic's 8,000 employees, will be affected by the closures. They will be transferred to other facilities.

Calsonic relies heavily on orders from Nissan, which accounts for 80% of its consolidated sales.

Nissan has struggled of late, with production falling to 404,000 vehicles in the six months from January to June, down 16%, year on year. Nissan's domestic sales volume also fell 7% from the previous year to 312,700 cars.

The Japanese auto parts maker bought an Italian rival, Magneti Marelli, in 2018. The combined company will change its corporate name to Marelli in October.