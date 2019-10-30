ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobile

Hitachi and Honda to merge affiliated parts makers

New company to be Japan's third largest auto component maker

Nikkei staff writers
The new company that Hitachi and Honda Motor are creating is expected to have sales of 1.7 trillion yen.

TOKYO -- Hitachi and Honda Motor plan to establish a new company and merge four affiliated auto component makers into it, Nikkei has confirmed. Hitachi will invest nearly 70%; Honda will invest the rest.

The new company will become Japan's third largest auto parts maker by sales, after Toyota Motor group companies Denso and Aisin Seiki. Hitachi and Honda aim to reduce costs for development and production, and focus on developing self-driving and other next-generation technologies.

The new company will succeed Hitachi Automotive Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, and three other parts makers, Keihin, Showa and Nissin Kogyo, in which Honda is the largest shareholder.

The new company's sales are expected to be about 1.7 trillion yen ($15.6 billion).

The two companies plan to hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Honda and Hitachi have been collaborating since 2017, when a joint venture for electric vehicle driving systems was set up by Honda and Hitachi Automotive Systems.

Honda's move to deepen its partnership with Hitachi points to the growing importance of alliances as the auto industry transitions from traditional car making to a business driven by technology, as symbolized by the rise of a new acronym, CASE, which stands for connected, autonomous, shared and electric cars.

Hitachi has been streamlining its own business structure. In 2019, it sold off Clarion, a car navigation system producer.

