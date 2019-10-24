ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Automobile

Maruti Suzuki blames tax hikes and ride-hailing as profit sinks 39%

India's top automaker sees unclear prospects for market revival

KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer
Maruti Suzuki launched a new compact model at the end of September in an attempt to boost sales. (Photo by Akira Hayakawa)

NEW DELHI -- Maruti Suzuki India, the country's top-selling carmaker, on Thursday reported a 39.4% year-on-year drop in net profit for the quarter ended September as the auto industry battled one of its worst sales slumps.

The quarterly profit of the company, which is majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor, fell to 13.59 billion rupees ($190 million).

Net sales dropped 25.2% on the year to 161.2 billion rupees as compared to the same period last year. During the quarter, the company sold a total of 338,317 vehicles, down 30.2%.

The main reason for the sales decline is that the cost of buying a car has increased "very substantially" this year because of safety and emission regulations, which are being implemented at the same time, R. C. Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki's chairman, said at a press briefing. Bhargava added that nine Indian states have hiked the road tax, while the availability of financing for car purchases has decreased.

The cost burden is especially heavy on buyers of small cars. "If I'm buying a car [at a price of] 2 million rupees, [the cost] doesn't matter to me, but if I'm buying a 500,000 rupee car, it does matter to me," Bhargava said.

Among other reasons for the drop in demand are increases in insurance and registration costs, and a growing preference among millennials for ride-hailing options.

The auto industry expects recent measures by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to revive economic growth, including a corporate tax cut, will help boost manufacturing. Sales have shown improvement during the month of October, when India celebrates various festivals, including Diwali, which falls on Oct. 27.

Discounts offered by Maruti Suzuki have also helped boost its sales this month. The average discount per car offered in October is around 25,000 rupees, up from around 20,000 rupees in the same month last year.

"Sales in October this year will be comparable to October last year," Bhargava said, while cautioning that this does not mean the market will see a return to growth soon. "That will depend on what happens in the next two to three months."

The company said sales figures will be released when the month ends.

For the half-year from April to September, Maruti Suzuki said net profit was 27.94 billion rupees, down 33.7% from a year earlier. Net sales dropped 19.6% to 348.5 billion rupees.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media