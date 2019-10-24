Maruti Suzuki blames tax hikes and ride-hailing as profit sinks 39%

NEW DELHI -- Maruti Suzuki India, the country's top-selling carmaker, on Thursday reported a 39.4% year-on-year drop in net profit for the quarter ended September as the auto industry battled one of its worst sales slumps.

The quarterly profit of the company, which is majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor, fell to 13.59 billion rupees ($190 million).

Net sales dropped 25.2% on the year to 161.2 billion rupees as compared to the same period last year. During the quarter, the company sold a total of 338,317 vehicles, down 30.2%.

The main reason for the sales decline is that the cost of buying a car has increased "very substantially" this year because of safety and emission regulations, which are being implemented at the same time, R. C. Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki's chairman, said at a press briefing. Bhargava added that nine Indian states have hiked the road tax, while the availability of financing for car purchases has decreased.

The cost burden is especially heavy on buyers of small cars. "If I'm buying a car [at a price of] 2 million rupees, [the cost] doesn't matter to me, but if I'm buying a 500,000 rupee car, it does matter to me," Bhargava said.

Among other reasons for the drop in demand are increases in insurance and registration costs, and a growing preference among millennials for ride-hailing options.

The auto industry expects recent measures by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to revive economic growth, including a corporate tax cut, will help boost manufacturing. Sales have shown improvement during the month of October, when India celebrates various festivals, including Diwali, which falls on Oct. 27.

Discounts offered by Maruti Suzuki have also helped boost its sales this month. The average discount per car offered in October is around 25,000 rupees, up from around 20,000 rupees in the same month last year.

"Sales in October this year will be comparable to October last year," Bhargava said, while cautioning that this does not mean the market will see a return to growth soon. "That will depend on what happens in the next two to three months."

The company said sales figures will be released when the month ends.

For the half-year from April to September, Maruti Suzuki said net profit was 27.94 billion rupees, down 33.7% from a year earlier. Net sales dropped 19.6% to 348.5 billion rupees.