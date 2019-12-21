Stronger Thai baht pushes some Mazda production to Japan

TOKYO -- Mazda Motor is moving some production of passenger vehicles from Thailand to Japan, as the automaker combats the continued appreciation of the baht against key currencies.

Thailand's baht has been a top performer among emerging market currencies, due largely to the country's current-account surplus. This year, the currency has gained 8% on the Australian dollar and about 6% against the U.S. dollar.

The Japanese automaker's production shift involves vehicles due for export to Australia.

Mazda will begin relocating the production of CX-3 sport utility vehicles to a factory in the western Japanese city of Hofu as early as December. The CX-3 has been one of Mazda's top export models from Thailand.

The company will not confirm the number of CX-3s sent from Thailand to Australia annually, but the total is believed to be around 14,000. Mazda made about 25,000 of the SUVs in Thailand during the year ended in March, according to MarkLines, a Tokyo-based automotive industry information company. The automaker's plant in Thailand has an annual production capacity of 135,000 vehicles.

Thailand is Southeast Asia's largest automotive hub, and it is dominated by Japanese companies. Led by Toyota Motor, Isuzu Motors and Honda Motor, Japanese automakers export about 1 million units from the kingdom annually.

Thai bankers expect the baht to appreciate further, raising concerns that other manufacturers may follow Mazda's example.

Mazda's plans for more flexible "swing production" will see the company juggle work between domestic and overseas plants in order to optimize its response to factors such as fluctuating demand.

Exchange rates shaved 37.5 billion yen ($343 million) from Mazda's operating profit in the April-September period. These currency issues also slashed 90 billion yen from Toyota during the period, compared with about 50 billion yen for Honda.

Mitsubishi Motors, which has a large export base in Thailand, endured a similar drop of 22.2 billion yen over the six months.

"We have shipped 80% of our cars made in Thailand overseas, but will [need] efforts to sell out locally," Mitsubishi's chief financial officer, Koji Ikeya, told the Nikkei Asian Review.

Isuzu, which produces pickup trucks in Thailand and exports them to other parts of the world, has also been damaged by the currency changes. "We export Thai products to about 120 countries. The profitability of the business has declined significantly due to the appreciation of the baht," said President Masanori Katayama.

Mazda has cut its projected full-year operating profit to 60 billion yen from an initial forecast of 110 billion yen, with exchange rate losses of nearly 80 billion yen anticipated.

In 2017, Toyota became the last Japanese automaker to shut its manufacturing operations in Australia. Exporting vehicles to the country instead has made exchange rate fluctuations a bigger concern. The yen has also strengthened against the Australian dollar this year, but only by about 3%.

Reduced demand in China and other major markets has added further pressure to profitability in the sector.

Additional reporting by Mao Kawano in Hiroshima.