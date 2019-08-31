ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Toyota to pause UK output the day after Brexit

Japanese carmaker builds up inventory as buffer against no-deal split

MINORU SATAKE, Nikkei staff writer
Toyota's manufacturing facility in Burnaston is stockpiling parts in case of a disruption in the supply chain.   © Reuters

LONDON -- Toyota Motor will halt vehicle production at a U.K. plant the day after the country's planned Oct. 31 separation from the European Union, the company said Friday, anticipating difficulties from the breakup.

The plant in central England's Burnaston will suspend work Friday, Nov. 1, with tentative plans to resume the following Monday. Toyota, which generally operates on an inventory-minimizing "just in time" basis, is stockpiling parts as a contingency.

The carmaker has "already pulled forward a couple of days of extra inventory" in case of a potential disruption, and "we will have to see what the situation is after that," a spokesperson said.

With Prime Minister Boris Johnson truncating parliamentary debate on Brexit plans, expectations are growing that the country will leave the EU without agreeing on terms. Such an event could deal a blow to automakers and cause fallout in the broader British economy.

The Burnaston plant assembles autos from parts imported from continental Europe, shipping finished vehicles to markets including EU members. A no-deal Brexit would result in tariffs between EU members and the U.K. and possibly disrupt logistics.

The British auto industry produces about 1.5 million vehicles a year, with such Japanese players as Toyota and Nissan Motor accounting for about half. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders here warns that a no-deal Brexit "presents an existential threat to our industry." Johnson's government, meanwhile, appears intent on leaving the EU at the end of October with or without a deal.

