ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Automobile

Volvo and Geely to spin off engine ops to focus on EVs

New combined unit will supply gasoline engines and hybrid systems worldwide

KOSEI FUKAO, Nikkei staff writer
Geely will merge its gasoline engine operations, such as this plant in Hangzhou, China, with Volvo's by the middle of the next decade.   © Reuters

FRANKFURT, Germany -- Volvo Cars and Chinese parent Geely said Monday they will combine their internal combustion engine segments into a standalone company in an effort to free up resources for developing electric vehicles.

The two automakers will start by forming their own independent units next year that will house their gasoline engine and hybrid system operations. The timeline of the merger is still being discussed, but it appears the process will be completed around 2025 at the latest.

The new company will employ roughly 3,000 workers from Volvo and about 5,000 from Geely, which is formally known as Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The capital structure of the unit will be determined at a later date.

The new company will handle research and development, procurement and production of next-generation gasoline engines and hybrid powertrains. It will supply Geely and Volvo as well as other automakers under Geely's umbrella, such as Lotus of the U.K. and Malaysia's Proton, in addition to customers outside the group.

Sweden-based Volvo announced in 2017 that all models sold from 2019 will be fully or partially electrified, becoming the first automaker worldwide to make such a commitment. The goal is to have fully electric vehicles make up half of global sales by around 2025, with the other half coming from hybrids.

The new venture will initially focus on boosting the competitiveness of hybrids. "Hybrid cars need the best internal combustion engines," Volvo President Hakan Samuelsson said in a statement. "This new unit will have the resources, scale and expertise to develop these powertrains cost efficiently."

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media