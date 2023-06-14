ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Akio Toyoda reelected Toyota chairman despite governance concerns

Automaker defies shareholder pressure to improve disclosure on climate lobbying

Proxy advisers, U.S. pension funds and European asset managers criticized the automaker’s insufficient corporate governance and environment efforts. (Photo by Kazumi Saito)
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOYOTA, Japan -- Toyota Motor weathered an unprecedented showdown with investors at its annual general meeting on Wednesday as shareholders approved former President Akio Toyoda's nomination to the board and rejected a proposal demanding better disclosure on climate lobbying activities.

Proxy advisers, U.S. pension funds and European asset managers criticized the automaker's insufficient corporate governance and environmental efforts, heaping pressure on a fledgling management team already facing intensifying industry competition in electric vehicles.

