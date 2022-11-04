ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Apple supplier Foxconn partners with Saudi wealth fund to build EVs

Ceer will license BMW technology for cars scheduled to roll out in 2025

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman seeks to diversify his country's oil-dependent economy.   © Reuters
JACK STONE TRUITT, Nikkei staff writer | Middle East

NEW YORK -- Taiwanese tech group Hon Hai Precision Industry has partnered with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund to build electric vehicles, a boost to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's push to diversify the kingdom's economy. 

The new brand, Ceer, will license component technology from BMW, and design and manufacture vehicles in Saudi Arabia for consumers in the Middle East and North Africa region, according to an announcement by the Saudi Public Investment Fund on Thursday. The plan is to roll out the first Ceer vehicles in 2025. 

