Auto suppliers stuck in Mexico, foiling Trump’s US job push

TOKYO -- Japanese auto parts suppliers looking to avoid tariff hikes from the new North American trade deal by moving some production to the U.S. from Mexico have been forced to slam the brakes on relocation efforts because of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. President Donald Trump had touted the trade deal as job producer for the U.S., but the pandemic and cost-benefits analyses on the part of companies has not created a rush up north.

Sanoh Industrial makes automotive tubing in Mexico, of which more than 90% of the output is shipped to U.S. automakers. The company had planned to move capacity to the U.S., according to an executive.

"But the novel coronavirus has greatly disrupted our production strategy," the person said, adding that Sanoh "will prioritize overhauling production."

The North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, which had been in effect since 1994, was replaced by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which went into effect on July 1. The USMCA, drafted in 2018, toughened the standards that determine whether goods can be shipped within the trading bloc tariff free.

Engine parts, for example, have to be produced with material that is 75% sourced in North America by value starting in 2023 to be eligible for the duty exemption, compared to 62.5% under the previous deal.

"We've searched for suppliers to raise the content ratio since 2018, but we were unable to find anyone," said a source from Sanoh. "Now with the novel coronavirus, we can't make any progress."

Several other auto suppliers share Sanoh's plight. Showa, an affiliate of Honda Motor, makes power steering systems in Mexico -- all of which goes to Honda assembly plants in the U.S. and Canada.

However, Showa has no choice but to import from Japan a significant portion of components that go into the power steering.

Sanden Holdings, which produces parts for auto air conditioning systems and transmissions, filed for debt restructuring with creditors in late June due to the effect the pandemic had on company finances. Sanden was able to relocate all production for air conditioning components to the U.S. by March, but failed to do the same with transmission parts.

Now that Sanden is forced to focus on its debt restructuring in arbitration, "we may have to decide whether to move components to the U.S. or continue paying tariffs," said an executive.

There are roughly 1,000 Japanese companies operating in Mexico, with 650 in the automotive industry, according to data from the Japan External Trade Organization, a government-affiliated group.

Mexico has become the top location for producing parts supplied to assembly plants in the U.S. and Canada. Last year, exports of Mexican auto components to the U.S. stood at $60.8 billion, the value tripling over a decade.

Those who are unable to clear the sourcing threshold will have to pay a 2.5% tariff on exports. Because components tend to generate gross profit margins of 10%, the border tax is a significant expense. Auto suppliers south of the border find themselves in a difficult position.