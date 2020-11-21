ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

BMW partner in China enters bankruptcy restructuring

Process will not affect joint venture with German automaker

Huachen is the parent of Brilliance China Automotive, the joint venture partner of BMW in China. (Photo courtesy of BMW Brilliance Automotive)
TAKASHI KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer | China

GUANGZHOU -- BMW's partner in China, Huachen Automotive Group Holdings, entered bankruptcy restructuring on Friday.

The Shenyang Municipal Intermediate People's Court in northeast China's Liaoning Province, where the company is based, accepted the restructuring application filed by a creditor, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Huachen is the parent of Brilliance China Automotive, the joint venture partner of BMW. The joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive operates two vehicle plants, a research and development center and an engine factory in Shenyang, making it the German carmaker's largest production base worldwide.

While BMW operations are strong, Huachen cars under its own brand had struggled under COVID-19.

The auto company had insufficient assets to pay off its debts but it was worthwhile and possible to rescue the company through restructuring, Xinhua reported the court as saying. The restructuring only involves Huachen's own brands and does not affect its joint ventures with BMW and Renault.

Huachen, a state-owned company under the Liaoning municipal government, had debts of 52.3 billion yuan, or $8 billion.

It sold 680,000 new cars, including through its joint ventures, and was the ninth-largest carmaker in China.

Huachen listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the 1990s, but later delisted. With its own brands struggling, it received capital support from the Liaoning government in 2018. The coronavirus pandemic accelerated the decline.

Last month, it defaulted on a 1 billion-yuan ($150 million) bond, sending shock waves through the market.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close