BMW partner in China enters bankruptcy restructuring

GUANGZHOU -- BMW's partner in China, Huachen Automotive Group Holdings, entered bankruptcy restructuring on Friday.

The Shenyang Municipal Intermediate People's Court in northeast China's Liaoning Province, where the company is based, accepted the restructuring application filed by a creditor, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Huachen is the parent of Brilliance China Automotive, the joint venture partner of BMW. The joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive operates two vehicle plants, a research and development center and an engine factory in Shenyang, making it the German carmaker's largest production base worldwide.

While BMW operations are strong, Huachen cars under its own brand had struggled under COVID-19.

The auto company had insufficient assets to pay off its debts but it was worthwhile and possible to rescue the company through restructuring, Xinhua reported the court as saying. The restructuring only involves Huachen's own brands and does not affect its joint ventures with BMW and Renault.

Huachen, a state-owned company under the Liaoning municipal government, had debts of 52.3 billion yuan, or $8 billion.

It sold 680,000 new cars, including through its joint ventures, and was the ninth-largest carmaker in China.

Huachen listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the 1990s, but later delisted. With its own brands struggling, it received capital support from the Liaoning government in 2018. The coronavirus pandemic accelerated the decline.

Last month, it defaulted on a 1 billion-yuan ($150 million) bond, sending shock waves through the market.