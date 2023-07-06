ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

BYD, Tesla, 14 others in China agree to not compete 'excessively'

Automakers compromise under Beijing-led initiative as price competition grows

BYD's budget electric hatchback Seagull showcased at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition on April 18. (Photo by Yusuke Hinata)
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- Sixteen automakers -- including China's BYD, Tesla of the U.S., and Chinese state-owned companies that have formed joint ventures locally with major Japanese, U.S. and European automakers -- on Thursday agreed to avoid creating excessive competition in the Chinese market, including 'abnormal pricing.'

The rivals came to a compromise suggested by the Chinese government as Asia's largest economy faces a slowdown, which has led automakers into an intensified price competition in new car sales including electric vehicles.

Read Next

Latest On Automobiles

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more