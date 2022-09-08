ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

BYD to build 150,000 cars a year in Thailand

China's top EV maker takes on Great Wall Motor and SAIC in ASEAN market

BYD has its sights on quickly expanding abroad after speeding past Tesla and other rivals in China.   © Reuters
APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- BYD, China's top electric vehicle producer, will make Thailand its first production hub in Southeast Asia, a move likely to challenge Chinese brands already in the kingdom and poised to capitalize on an expected, government-aided surge in demand.

Liu Xueliang, BYD's Asia-Pacific division manager, said the company intends to build a production center in Thailand for right-hand drive electric vehicles. The plant's annual capacity will be 150,000 units, he said. "Cars made at the plant will be exported to ASEAN countries and Europe," Liu said.

