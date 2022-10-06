Bridgestone to launch smart tires for trucks and buses in 2024

TOKYO -- Bridgestone will start producing radio-tagged tires in 2024 for commercial vehicles like trucks and buses, linking them to a cloud-based system designed to help clients maximize the tires' lifespan and minimize their carbon footprints.

The Tokyo-based company is slated to begin expanding its plant in Warren County, Tennessee, at the end of the year. As part of this renovation, it will install production equipment capable of embedding tires with radio frequency identification (RFID) tags.