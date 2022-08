TOKYO -- Bridgestone on Friday announced that it will expand production capacity at its plant in Warren County, Tennessee by around 30% by the end of 2026, as it prepares to bolster sales of bus and truck tires.

The American facility is one of Bridgestone's largest manufacturing hubs for commercial-use tires. The company will invest $550 million there over four years, increasing annual capacity to just under 4.5 million units from just below 3.5 million.