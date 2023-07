TOKYO -- Nissan Motor's disgraced former Chairman Carlos Ghosn said he will make the Japanese automaker pay for the "damage" caused since his arrest in Japan more than four years ago but denied he was seeking revenge against the company in a video call to reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Ghosn also criticized moves to revamp the alliance between Nissan and its longtime partner Renault of France, saying it showed a lack of trust between the companies.