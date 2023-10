TOKYO -- Top Chinese automaker BYD has come within reach of surpassing Japanese rival Nissan Motor in global sales, new quarterly results show, as its electric vehicles grab market share at home and abroad.

BYD sold 824,001 passenger vehicles from July to September, up 53% on the year to a quarterly record. Some analysts see its sales for the year reaching 3 million, which would require another 800,000 vehicles this quarter.