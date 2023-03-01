China 'most advanced' for testing self-drive: Continental tech chief

SINGAPORE -- Auto tech supplier Continental thinks the Chinese market is the most advanced in the world as regards testing self-driving cars on public roads.

In an interview with Nikkei Asia, Gilles Mabire, chief technology officer of Germany-based Continental's automotive group, said China's efforts toward autonomous driving are "significantly faster" than the rest of the world. The CTO noted that China's regulation of allowing autonomous vehicles on public roads is "one success factor" and that he "recommends" other markets to catch up.