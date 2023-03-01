ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

China 'most advanced' for testing self-drive: Continental tech chief

German auto parts giant takes 'local approach' to avoid political risks

Continental Chief Technology Officer Gilles Mabire: "We want to be recognized in China to be a partner of choice." (Photo courtesy of Continental)
AKITO TANAKA, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | China

SINGAPORE -- Auto tech supplier Continental thinks the Chinese market is the most advanced in the world as regards testing self-driving cars on public roads.

In an interview with Nikkei Asia, Gilles Mabire, chief technology officer of Germany-based Continental's automotive group, said China's efforts toward autonomous driving are "significantly faster" than the rest of the world. The CTO noted that China's regulation of allowing autonomous vehicles on public roads is "one success factor" and that he "recommends" other markets to catch up.

Read Next

Latest On Automobiles

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close