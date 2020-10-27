ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

China plans to phase out conventional gas-burning cars by 2035

Latest goals call for all new vehicles to be either 'new-energy' or hybrid

Tesla's China-made Model 3s appear at the automaker's Shanghai factory. China's latest new-energy goals are expected to give a lift to other automakers as well, like Japan's Toyota Motor.
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- China plans to make all new vehicles sold in 2035 "eco-friendly," part of a goal that promises to give a tailwind to Japanese automakers like Toyota Motor, which specializes in hybrid engines.

Of all new vehicles sold that year in the world's most populous nation, 50% are to be "new-energy" vehicles -- electric, plug-in hybrid or fuel cell-powered. The other half are to be hybrids.

The country's organization of automobile experts on Tuesday announced its road map for new-energy vehicles. The report is created under the guidance of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and will serve as the basis for China's rules and policies for automobiles.

In 2019, new-energy vehicles made up 5% of all new car sales in China. According to the road map, the ratio will increase incrementally until it reaches 50%. Of the new-energy vehicles, more than 95% are to be EVs.

Meanwhile, the only gasoline-powered vehicles sold in 2035 are to be hybrids. The goals are to raise the ratio of hybrids to 75% of all gasoline cars by 2030 and to 100% by 2035, and to stop manufacturing and selling conventional gasoline vehicles.

In September, President Xi Jinping announced that China will endeavor to reduce its carbon emissions to reach carbon neutrality by 2060.

China is the world's biggest emitter, and bringing about an electric vehicle future will be crucial to its pursuit of a carbon-free society.

