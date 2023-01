NEW DELHI -- Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD is revving up its focus on India, betting that a recent wave of car launches will tap nascent demand for battery-powered transport in the nation of 1.4 billion people.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, senior vice president for electric passenger cars in India at the Warren Buffett-backed company, told Nikkei Asia that he expects BYD's sales in the country to jump by 20 times in 2023 from 700 vehicles the year before.